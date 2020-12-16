CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,275.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00407250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

