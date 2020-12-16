Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) vs. Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Critical Comparison

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hilton Worldwide and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 11 0 2.55 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $100.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide -5.46% -34.02% 2.09% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Candlewood Hotel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $9.45 billion 3.08 $881.00 million $3.90 26.92 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Candlewood Hotel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of February 21, 2020, the company had approximately 6,100 properties with approximately 971,000 rooms in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

