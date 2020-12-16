Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $10.30. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 342,929 shares trading hands.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.