Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.90

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $20.49. Camtek shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 141,168 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.
The stock has a market cap of $866.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
