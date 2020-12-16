Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.90

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $20.49. Camtek shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 141,168 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The stock has a market cap of $866.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

