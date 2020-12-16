Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 433,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 131,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMBM. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $661.75 million, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.