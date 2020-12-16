Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $114.00

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Novartis stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 2,159,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,425. The company has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

