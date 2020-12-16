Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target at $31.25

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iridium Communications by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Iridium Communications by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Iridium Communications by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,926. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

