Brokerages Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Target Price at $73.60

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Sidoti raised their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in GATX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in GATX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GATX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.19. 203,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. GATX has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.