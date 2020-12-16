Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $46.10

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

DAR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,982 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 215.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 298,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

