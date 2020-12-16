Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $92.40

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,678,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.96. 153,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

