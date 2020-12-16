Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Head to Head Survey

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $19.84 million 0.68 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A N/A $89.75 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Loral Space & Communications Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -52.07% -180.97% -54.66% Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A 4.29% 3.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, such as pre-fabricated head ends to accommodate analog TV systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers Android-based IPTV set top boxes; cable modem termination systems and cable modems to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and college campuses; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves TV broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators, including, correctional facilities, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and distributors. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.