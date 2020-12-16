Bitcoin Planet Price Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,428.59 or 1.00255515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00025452 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00483989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00717211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00139774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

