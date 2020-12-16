BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider James Vollins Sells 20,320 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Vollins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 16th, James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40.
Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 856,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.
About BioDelivery Sciences International
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
