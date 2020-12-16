BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider James Vollins Sells 20,320 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Vollins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 856,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

