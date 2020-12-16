Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $7.34. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 85,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.