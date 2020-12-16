Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $79.14 million and approximately $760,881.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000255 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

