Belden Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of Belden stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.