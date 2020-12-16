Baz Token (BAZT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $725.00

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Baz Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Baz Token has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $19,178.08 and approximately $725.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baz Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00143069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00840112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00171691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00414053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083751 BTC.

Baz Token Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baz Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baz Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baz Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baz Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.