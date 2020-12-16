Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.20

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.20 and last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 1107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAMXF. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

