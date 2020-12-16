Banano Trading Down 8.5% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.42 million and $24,157.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00142534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00838935 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00171049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00413052 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,486,683 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,333,211 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

