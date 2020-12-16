AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

AXAHY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 101,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,824. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.