Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.02

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 141959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

