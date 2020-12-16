Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.02

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 141959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.