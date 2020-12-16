Augur (REP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.17 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Augur has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $178.21 million and $11.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for about $16.20 or 0.00075799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00408439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.