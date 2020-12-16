Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ARGGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

