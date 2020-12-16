Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.
NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,651. The firm has a market cap of $270.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
