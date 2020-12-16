Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 182,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

