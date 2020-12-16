Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) vs. Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) Head to Head Survey

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Enterra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.26 -$204.09 million $7.55 13.01 Enterra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrow Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arrow Electronics and Enterra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Enterra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.12%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Enterra.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Enterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49% Enterra N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Enterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterra has a beta of 10.18, meaning that its share price is 918% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Enterra on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Enterra

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

