Aragon Court 1-Day Volume Tops $419,500.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $419,500.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon Court alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00142534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00838935 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00171049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00413052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

Aragon Court can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon Court should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon Court using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Court Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon Court and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.