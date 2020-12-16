Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives $39.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 39,232,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $555.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 71.00%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $77,657,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $17,703,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

