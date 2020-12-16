AnarchistsPrime Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $564.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

