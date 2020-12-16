Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Target Price at $7.75

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCFLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

