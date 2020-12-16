Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.77. 84,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

