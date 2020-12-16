Amon Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $23,457.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00408439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,781,660 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

