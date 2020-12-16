Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.76

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60.

Amgen has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Amgen stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.44. 2,226,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.19. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

