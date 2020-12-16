American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 93,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,924. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

