American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.82

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $26.94. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 14,434 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMNB. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

