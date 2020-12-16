AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.
NYSE NIE opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
