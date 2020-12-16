Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.98

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

