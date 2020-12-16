Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EADSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Airbus stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,431. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

