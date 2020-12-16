Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $6.10. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 26,461 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.