AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 67,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

