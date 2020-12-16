Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.11

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.11 and traded as high as $31.59. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 69,440 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The firm had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

