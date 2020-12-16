Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

