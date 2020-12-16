A. Larry Chapman Sells 9,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

O stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 2,212,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,884. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.