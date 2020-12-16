2key.network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $877,073.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $629,848.00 and $877,073.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00407250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,063,007 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

Buying and Selling 2key.network

