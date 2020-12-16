0x (ZRX) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. 0x has a total market cap of $309.82 million and $45.92 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00408439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

