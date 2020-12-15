Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 393.28.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.