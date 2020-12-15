Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares in the company, valued at $490,272.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,378 shares of company stock valued at $658,141 in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 106.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 3,051,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 7.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after buying an additional 136,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

