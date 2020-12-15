Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Financial Contrast

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zimmer Biomet and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 5 16 2 2.79 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus price target of $152.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.98 billion 3.70 $1.13 billion $7.87 18.12 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,404.50 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 0.52% 10.07% 4.93% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and office based technology products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.