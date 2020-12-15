ZB Token Hits Market Capitalization of $119.43 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $119.43 million and $8.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00455973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

