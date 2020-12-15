Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

ITI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Iteris by 53.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

